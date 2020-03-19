Six more passengers with ‘home quarantine’ stamp deboarded at Borivali station

A worker disinfects a washroom of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Monday. (Representative photo PTI) A worker disinfects a washroom of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Monday. (Representative photo PTI)

A day after four passengers who returned from Germany were deboarded at Palghar station due to ‘home quarantine stamp’ on their hands, six more passengers who had returned from Singapore were deboarded from the Saurashtra Express at Borivali station for the same reason, Western Railway PRO said in a statement.

From Monday, the Maharashtra government began marking all those who have been medically advised to self-quarantine with a stamp in indelible ink and the words ‘Home Quarantine’ in a bid to ensure they isolate themselves for 14 days. The ink is the same that is used to mark voters at elections.

The four persons were deboarded on Wednesday from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station Wednesday after co-passengers raised an alarm seeing stamps on their hands mentioning ‘home quarantine’.

The four were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 at Palghar station, which is 100 km from Mumbai, when the travel ticket examiners and also co-passengers raised an alarm seeing a stamp on their hands. They were supposed to be in home isolation for 14 days.

