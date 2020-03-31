Sitamarhi man beaten to death for alert on migrants returning to village without medical test

Amid the influx of migrants, the state government has been conducting tests to trace coronavirus infection. Amid the influx of migrants, the state government has been conducting tests to trace coronavirus infection.

A 20-year-old man in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was allegedly beaten to death for alerting the authorities about the return of two migrants from Maharashtra without undergoing any medical test. Police have arrested two persons in connection to the case.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Bablu Kumar, a resident of Madhaul village of Runi Saidpur under Sitamarhi district, called up a helpline number, saying two villagers – Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar – had returned from Maharashtra without getting any medical test done. A medical team arrived and conducted tests of the two youths ruling out any symptoms of Covid-19.

After the medical team left, the two youths and four members of their family beat up Bablu Kumar mercilessly. Other villagers did not come to his help because of the lockdown. An injured Bablu was taken to Runi Saidpur primary health centre. As his condition started deteriorating, he was referred to SKM College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His father lodged a case against Munna Mahto, Sudhir Kumar and five others and arrested Munna and Sudhir.

Munna and Sudhir had returned to Madhaul on 20 March. On 21 March, Bablu had called up the helpline number and a health department team arrived at the village on March 24.

Close to Sitamarhi incident, a Jehanabad villager attacked a local administration team that visited Dayali Bigha to bring 26 migrants to conduct their health check-ups. Okri Outpost in-charge Chandrashekhar Prasad and the driver of local block development officers were injured as local residents roughed up the two for taking villagers to Okri primary health centre for tests. A case has been lodged against three known and 20 unknown people.

