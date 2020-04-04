Shutdown of Bhubaneswar, two other towns

Starting 8 pm, these urban pockets are to experience stringent restrictions on movement of essential services personnel, commodities and services.(Representational/File) Starting 8 pm, these urban pockets are to experience stringent restrictions on movement of essential services personnel, commodities and services.(Representational/File)

Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack will remain completely shut for 48 hours beginning Friday night, the Odisha government announced. So far, there are five cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak, “we have reason to suspect community transmission. Our surveillance has to be taken one step forward”.

Later, his office tweeted: “In view of the fact that one resident of Cuttack has been found positive for Covid -19, Cuttack city is being included under shut down for 48 hours.”

