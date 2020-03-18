Shut again in 2 weeks, Kashmir schools put their lessons online

Srinagar Municipal Corporation personnel disinfect vehicles in the city on Tuesday. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Srinagar Municipal Corporation personnel disinfect vehicles in the city on Tuesday. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

With schools in the Valley closed until March 31 as part of coronavirus precautions, school authorities in the region have started providing study material to students.

Schools in Kashmir remained open only for two weeks after being shut for over 200 days since August 5 last year, when special to the erstwhile state was withdrawn.

Several schools in the Valley are now reaching out to parents so that study material is provided to the students. “We are asking parents to come to school and are distributing the study material for students. Due to the coronavirus infection, we are taking precautions and calling parents in smaller groups,” said a management official of a Srinagar-based school.

“We have also kept the study material available on our website,” the official said.

Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik told The Indian Express that assignment and material is being provided to the students.

Education Department officials in Srinagar said the process has already started and efforts are being made so that the study material reaches all students.

“Schools were closed for a long time since August 5 last year. After classes resumed in February this year, they could function only for two weeks.now we are putting efforts so that study material reaches the students, and they can at least study at home,” an official said.

In Srinagar, several schools have made study material available online. “Everything is available on our school website and students are downloading it from there,” said a teacher from a missionary school.

Students and parents, however, say that in absence of high-speed internet, they are not able to download the material, or even opt for online classes.

On Tuesday, Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari demanded restoration of 4G mobile internet services in J&K.

“We don’t have broadband connection at home. I had to go a friend’s home to download the study material for my son,” said Waseem Ahmad, a Srinagar resident. “The speed of mobile internet is not enough.”

