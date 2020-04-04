Shining torches in sky won’t solve COVID-19 problem, ramp up testing: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

“India is simply not testing enough to fight the COVID-19 virus,” Gandhi said. “India is simply not testing enough to fight the COVID-19 virus,” Gandhi said.

Taking a dig at the Centre for not conducting enough tests to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles tomorrow won’t solve the problem.

“Making people clap and shining torches in the sky isn’t going to solve the problem,” Gandhi said, emphasising on the need to hold more tests to determine the full scale of the virus. “India is simply not testing enough to fight the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

After he exhorted citizens to clap, ring bells, and beat utensils to thank the providers of essential services during the Janata Curfew of March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked for the unleashing of the “superpower of 130 crore Indians” to challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis with the “glory of light”.

In a video address to the nation, Modi asked people to light candles and diyas, or switch on torches or mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, to “illuminate the common purpose we are all fighting for”.

The appeal was criticised by Opposition leaders who called on the Prime Minister to address issues pertaining to the nationwide lockdown and on steps the government has taken to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 3072, including 75 deaths and 212 recoveries.

