Shared Filipinos’ travel history on Mar 18: Navi Mumbai civic body

Maharashtra police have so far traced over 200 people in the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi that has emerged as a hotspot of the COVID-19 infection, police sources said.

Officials at the seniormost levels have been cagey about sharing the exact numbers officially, dismissing media queries as unwarranted, and describing the numbers as an “internal” matter.

Police sources said 32 people have been traced to Mumbai, of whom 12 are foreign nationals. Details are still being gathered from all over the state.

On Wednesday, officials at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said they had provided all details of the 68-year-old Filipino national, who had arrived from Delhi on March 10 and was staying in a Vashi mosque. He is perhaps the first person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi to test positive for COVID-19, but it remains unclear if any contact tracing was done in Delhi or by the Railways on the basis of details provided by the NMMC.

The 68-year old landed in Delhi on March 3 from Malaysia and was present at the headquarters of the group at Delhi’s Nizamuddin. On March 9, he along with eight others — seven Filipino nationals and a Hyderabad resident accompanying them — boarded a train and reached Navi Mumbai on March 10.

Suffering from asthma and other ailments, the man’s condition worsened while he was at the Vashi mosque and he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 13 and diagnosed to be positive the next day.

The NMMC wrote emails to the Maharashtra public health department and the state police on March 14. On March 18, officials said, they shared all details of his travel history with a visiting official of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi. “We thoroughly inquired into the travel history of the group and found out that they had taken a train from Delhi to Mumbai. We were told that they were at a mosque in Nizamuddin in Delhi,” said a health official of the NMMC.

Members of the Vashi mosque’s trust also said that they had cooperated with the NMMC officials and provided them with details about the itinerary of the group, including their train tickets from Delhi to Mumbai. “An email was sent to the BMC (Mumbai’s civic body) and the state health department on March 14, informing them about this along with train tickets,” said the official.

Following this, NMMC conducted tests on the rest of the group which had shifted to South Mumbai. On March 16, two other Filipino nationals from the group also tested positive, while the rest tested negative.

“On March 18, there was a visit from the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, wherein all the information was given regarding the index case (the 68-year old Filipino national),” NMMC chief Annasaheb Misal said.

An official said that the visit at the NMMC was by a member of the NCDC, an institute under the Indian Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The official said that the visit was to examine if proper protocols related to the outbreak were being followed. Detailed information about the Filipino group’s travel, including their stay at the Nizamuddin headquarters, was shared then.

Officials said that follow-ups regarding the positive cases in NMMC and their contact tracing was also provided to the NCDC regularly. The 68-year-old tested negative in two subsequent tests and admitted to a private hospital late on March 22. He died on March 23 and was buried on March 24 after an NOC from his family.

