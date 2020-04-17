Seven booked for resisting burial of coronavirus patient in Lucknow

On Wednesday night, locals residing near a graveyard in Lucknow’s Aishbagh area protested before the body was brought to the graveyard for burial. On Wednesday night, locals residing near a graveyard in Lucknow’s Aishbagh area protested before the body was brought to the graveyard for burial.

Police here Thursday lodged an FIR against seven named, including the staff of a graveyard, and 150 unidentified people for protesting the burial of a 64-year-old man at Aishbagh area under Bazar Khala police station.

Suffering from other serious ailments, the man tested positive for coronavirus at KGMU on April 13 and died two days later. On Wednesday night, locals residing near a graveyard in Lucknow’s Aishbagh area protested before the body was brought to the graveyard for burial.

Qaiserbagh Station House Officer (SHO) Deenanath Mishra said the body was buried late Wednesday night at another graveyard in Aishbagh area. The man belonged to Qaiserbagh area of the city.

Bazarkhala SHO Vijyendra Singh said among those named in the FIR, three are part of the graveyard administration. “The other four are residents of the area who had demonstrated on Wednesday. We are identifying others,” said the SHO.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 143 (unlawful assembly). Relevant sections under the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act have also been invoked against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Lucknow on Thursday issued a fatwa, saying that those who oppose the burial of coronavirus patients are against humanity and called the act criminal. “The body of the people who die due to the virus will be buried at Muslim graveyards only,” said a statement issued by the Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal.

On best burial practises, the statement said that the body must be be bathed with the sealed wrapping done by the medical staff and the shroud for the body would be layered over the sealed plastic. “There is no need to open the seal,” said the statement.

The statement said that across the world, people dying of the virus were being accorded the last rites according to their religious rules and same should be done among the Muslims of India. “The WHO has issued guidelines regarding the burial of COVID19 patients and has said that bodies of patients should be buried according to religious beliefs of the person,” said the statement.

