Facing flak, Serum slashes Covishield price for States to Rs 300/dose, calls it ‘philanthropic gesture’

Covishield comprises over 90 per cent of the 12.76 crore Covid-19 vaccines administered across the country so far, according to government data. (Express Photo/File)

Facing flak over “differential Covishield pricing,” Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla Wednesday announced the firm’s decision to slash the price of its Covid-19 vaccine to states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose with immediate effect.

Terming it as “a philanthropic gesture” on behalf of the SII, Poonawalla said the move “will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward” and added that “this will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives.”

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 28, 2021

The world’s largest vaccine-maker had last week announced that it would charge state governments Rs 400 per dose and private hospitals Rs 600 per dose for its Covishield vaccine.

Following this, opposition parties vehemently criticised the SII terming the move as “atrocious”. The Congress had argued that there was no logic in charging state governments higher when the Centre was getting the same vaccine at Rs 150 per dose. The opposition party further slammed the Centre saying the move was “discriminatory” and will benefit only a “few big industrialists” while the common people will suffer.

However, Poonawalla later clarified that it was not a different price. “All government prices will be Rs 400 henceforth for new contracts,” he said and added, “Please understand the Rs 150 price which is being thrown around has been for the central government for prior commitments and contracts.”

“Also to put it in context, it is half or one-third the price of most global vaccines.” he asserted.

However, the Centre, a few days later, clarified that this was unlikely to be the case. “(The) Government of India’s procurement price for both Covid-19 vaccines remains at Rs 150 per dose. These doses will continue to be provided to the States free of cost,” tweeted Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday.

The Rs 400 procurement price meant the state governments would be paying over $5.30 per dose for Covishield — higher than the $2.15 to $5.25 per dose rates at which other countries have been procuring the jabs either directly from AstraZeneca or from SII.

Meanwhile, as several states accused the Pune vaccine maker of profiteering from the coronavirus crisis, the Central government had asked the SII and Bharat Biotech to lower the price of their Covid-19 vaccines.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state governments, and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

India initially immunised the most vulnerable, but broadened that to anyone over 45 years on April 1 because of a surge in cases. It has now allowed all citizens over 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.