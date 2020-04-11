School closures may have limited benefit in slowing COVID-19: Lancet paper

India had announced a countrywide classroom shutdown on March 16 as one of the measures to contain the spread of infections. (File/Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) India had announced a countrywide classroom shutdown on March 16 as one of the measures to contain the spread of infections. (File/Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

A nationwide shutdown of schools may have “limited benefit” in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 even as its economic and social costs are high, a paper, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health this week, has found.

India had announced a countrywide classroom shutdown on March 16 as one of the measures to contain the spread of infections. According to UNESCO, till date, the pandemic has pulled more than 90 per cent of the world’s student population out of schools and universities.

However, the recently-published research, led by a team of University College London (UCL), says the evidence to support national closure of schools to combat the outbreak is “very weak”. UCL professor and the President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Russell Viner, is the lead author.

The decision on classroom shutdowns, the paper states, is “largely based on assumptions that the benefits (of classroom shutdowns) apparent in influenza outbreaks are also likely to be true for COVID-19”. However, the study says the assumption is not entirely correct as children contribute more to influenza transmission than adults.

“Systematic reviews of influenza outbreaks suggest that school closures are likely to have the greatest effect if the virus has low transmissibility (R<2), particularly if attack rates and transmission are higher in children than in adults. Although our information on SARS-CoV-2 remains incomplete, this appears not to be the case with COVID-19 outbreaks. Reported Rvalues for COVID-19 are high (?2·5). Although children appear to contract infection at the same rate as adults, they largely have mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease and appear to be less likely to spread the virus through coughing or sneezing; however, a precise understanding is as yet lacking,” the paper states.

The paper reviewed findings from 16 studies looking at the effects of school closures on coronavirus outbreaks in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, including the 2003 SARS epidemic. “Data from the SARS outbreak in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Singapore suggests that school closures did not contribute to the control of the epidemic,” it states.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd