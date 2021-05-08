SC’s national task force to look into oxygen allocation to states, UTs amid Covid crisis

In the wake of the second Covid-19 wave, the Supreme Court Saturday set up a 12-member National Task Force to formulate a methodology for the scientific allocation of medical oxygen to the states and Union Territories (UTs) amid an unprecedented shortage in oxygen supply across various hospitals in the country.

The members of the task force include Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, Dr Devender Singh Rana, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr J V Peter, Dr Naresh Trehan, Dr Rahul Pandit, Dr Saumitra Rawat, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Dr Zarir F Udwadia, MoHFW Secretary and Union Cabinet Secretary as the convenor.

The National Task Force has been set up following the consent of the Central government.

The task force will commence its work immediately, taking up the pressing issue of determining the modalities for oxygen expeditiously within a week, the top court said. The tenure of the task force has been set for six months initially.

The task force will assess and make recommendations for the entire country based on need for, availability and distribution of Medical Oxygen, as well as formulate and devise a methodology for the allocation of oxygen to states and union territories on a scientific, rational and equitable basis.

The panel will also make recommendations on augmenting the available supplies of oxygen based on present and projected demands during the pandemic. It will also make recommendations on periodical review and revision of allocations based on the stage and impact of pandemic.

The SC bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the purpose of conducting audits was to ensure a measure of accountability for the proper distribution of oxygen supplies made available by the Union government to the states.

The apex court also made it clear that the central government shall continue with the present practice of making allocations of oxygen until the task force has submitted its recommendations.

Earlier, during a hearing on supply of medical oxygen to the national capital, the Centre had urged the Supreme Court to order an audit of the oxygen requirements of various states.

The development comes on a day when India recorded over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.18 crore. Out of these, over 37 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.79 crore people have recovered. With 4,187 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.38 lakh.