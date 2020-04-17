Savings dry up, uncertain future ahead for daily wagers in showbiz

(Right) Tina Dusa, a junior artist, and Vinod Mishra, a spotboy (Right) Tina Dusa, a junior artist, and Vinod Mishra, a spotboy

LIFE as a junior artist has always been tough for Tina Dusa. She didn’t find work every day, the shifts were long and payment was mo-dest. Yet, four years ago, this see-med to be the best option for Dusa (23), who had lost her parents, to support her octogenarian grandmother and two younger siblings after she completed Class X.

Today, Dusa finds it even more difficult to take care of her family’s needs. “We don’t have a monthly or fixed income. Now, the lockdown has badly affected our families, especially those which have a single earning member. Since I don’t belong to any union or association, I had asked our Prime Minister on Instagram to help us. But I didn’t hear from anyone,” says Dusa.

It has been almost a month since all shooting and production activities of the entertainment industry came to a standstill. In spite of appeal for help for the daily wagers made by several top personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, help has reached only a small section of them. The industry employs a large number of workers on daily wage basis to do odd jobs as spotboys, set and production assistants, junior artists and dancers among others.

“Two months ahead of the lockdown, we were experiencing a slowdown. Now that it has come to a grinding halt, many are finding it hard to survive. Most junior artists get to work only for a few days in a month. But they have to manage with that income. The younger girls get more employment opportunities but then that’s also not so much,” says Julekha Khan, general secretary of Mahila Kalakar Sangh.

The Sangh has around 800 members, who mostly get to be part of the crowd scenes in movies and shows. The lucky ones among them get a line or two to deliver.

In the Sangh’s WhatsApp group, many members complain about not having enough food for their children, cooking oil or money to recharge their phone numbers. Nearly half of them, however, have received monetary help from Salman Khan’s foundation and Yash Raj Films.

While Hema Dave (60), who has been in the industry for four decades, has received Rs 3,000 in her account from Khan, Hema Aziz Khan, a member of the union as well as a worker, is yet to receive any help. Kiran Vanshi, a hairstylist, did not have any job at hand two weeks prior to the lockdown. Vanshi, who stays in a rented place in Dahisar and contributes to the expenditure of her family of six, now finds her savings depleting and the dream of opening a salon one day even more distant.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), says: “We have sent bank account details of 25,878 workers to Salman Khan’s foundation, which has deposited Rs 3,000 each in the account of 16,000 people. We could not transfer money to several accounts as details were missing or transaction couldn’t be completed. We should be able to transfer the amount to more people in a couple of days. Khan’s foundation will transfer another Rs 3,000 to these accounts next month.”

This apart, YRF has come forward to help 3,000 workers and Bachchan has generated 1 lakh food coupons worth Rs 1,500 each that would help them get ration. The FWICE plans to give away these coupons in the first week of May. “We have also received Rs 1.5 crore from the Producers’ Guild of India. We have another Rs 1.3 crore that we have received from Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Aanand L Rai. We have kept these donations aside for now as a reserve in case the lockdown further extends,” says Dubey.

In spite of these efforts, a large number of workers still have not received any help. Vinod Mishra (39), who has been working as a spotboy for nearly 15 years, is one of them. A father of four, Mishra lives in Nallasopara. “I work with group of around 15 spotboys. None of us has received any help. I’m able to scrape through for now but will be in trouble if the lockdown extends.”

Virendra Thakur, a 33-year-old spotboy who has spent over a decade in the industry, has not received any help. He sounds more worried about the fellow spotboys who have children and family to look after. “In our WhatsApp group, many workers who have a family to support have been sharing that they do not have enough food to eat,” says Thakur, a member of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union. Multiple calls and messages to union officials have gone in vain, he adds.

Dubey expresses the FWICE’s inability to help the daily wage workers beyond a point. “We depend on donations to help the workers. Due to the lockdown, we can’t go door to door to help anyone. That apart, since the association offices are shut, we don’t have the details of all the members.”

Even after the lockdown ends, the situation might not improve drastically. “Most projects will take time to start. When they do, the units will be smaller. There will be fewer crowd scenes,” Dubey adds.

Most of the workers are aware of this uncertain future. Mishra, who once used to run a tea stall, says: “We have to think of doing some other dhanda (business) before we can get regular work in the industry.”

