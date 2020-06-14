Satyendar Jain targets UP, Haryana over testing

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain targeted neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over their testing rates. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain targeted neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over their testing rates.

On a day the capital saw 2,134 Covid cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain targeted neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over their testing rates.

He said the number of cases in these states was much lower as compared to Delhi as they were not testing enough.

“The testing rate in UP and Haryana is ten times lesser than that in Delhi. Accordingly, if the testing rates will be less, corona cases will also be ten times lesser than in Delhi,” he said.

While Haryana has 6,334 cases so far, the number is 12,616 in UP. Delhi is conducting over 13,000 tests per million, among the highest in the country.

Delhi has a total of 38,958 cases so far, of which 14,945 have recovered and 22,742 are active. On Saturday, 57 deaths were added, taking the total to 1,271. Of the 5,449 people admitted in hospitals, 385 are on ventilators.

Reacting to the allegations by municipal corporations that the number of Covid deaths in the city were almost twice as high as what the Delhi government had put out, Jain said they should share the data with Delhi government “rather than sending it out to the media”.

Mayors and members of the standing committees of the corporations held a press conference on Thursday, where they alleged that cremation grounds and burial grounds had conducted 2,098 funerals of “Covid positive” people.

“The work of the death audit committee is not to fabricate the data of deaths…There may be a delay in obtaining the data, but there is no delay in the committee’s part in releasing it,” he said.

Standing committee head of North MCD Jai Prakash, meanwhile, said, “They can write a letter the way they had written last time and we will give them everything they want. I have proof from the ghats under my jurisdiction.”

Leader of the standing committee in the South MCD, Bhupendra Gupta, said the data they get is from hospitals and the government can get it too.

The Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government over the “deplorable and pathetic” conditions in Delhi. Jain said Saturday that the apex court’s statement “can be seen as a complaint and not as a remark or a judgment”. However, the government will act to resolve it, he said.

Referring to visuals of poor conditions inside Lok Nayak Hospital, Jain said, “These allegations are motivated and completely baseless. A video was captured by a contractual staff and he has been suspended.”

