Same answer from all migrants: ‘No option but to leave’

Billo Dawar, 29
Family members: 7
Profession: Construction labourer
Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Khargone, MP
Why he left: “I have no place to stay, the construction contractor asked me to leave.”
Deepak Kanasir, 24
Family members: 5
Profession: Construction worker
Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Khargone, MP
Why he left: “I have been walking from Kolhapur. I will walk through Nashik, Dhule to reach MP. My wife wants me to return.”
Guru Nath
Family members: 10
Profession: Labourer
Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Karnataka
Why he left: “I have no money left, my ration is over and there is no daily wage job available.”
Mohamed Ashif, 24
Family members: 4
Profession: Caretaker at a shop in Bhiwandi
Earning: Rs 12,000 per month; Headed towards: Farrukhabad, UP
Why he left: “My employer had to shut his shop. He told me as he is not able to earn any money, he won’t be able to pay me. I wouldn’t have been able to pay my landlord or even for my food.”
Raju Rathore, 32
Family members: 9
Profession: Labourer
Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Karnataka
Why he left: “There is nothing left to eat. We came to Mumbai two days before the lockdown. There is no work here for us.”
Rukmini Bai
Family members: 6
Profession: Labourer
Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Chincholi, Karnataka
Why she left: “Our hut on the roadside was torn down by police. We immediately left. We have been walking for three days.”
Sangeeta Jadhav, 25
Family members: 8
Profession: Labourer
Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Gulbarga, Karnataka
Why she left: “I came alone to work in Mumbai. I have no place to sleep and no money left.”
Suraj Jamre, 26
Family members: 6
Profession: Construction worker
Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Jhabua, MP
Why he left: “I have nothing left to eat. Only wheat and rice is left. I am carrying them.”
