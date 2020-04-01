Same answer from all migrants: ‘No option but to leave’

(Clockwise from above) Billo Dawar, Sangeeta Jadhav, Suraj Jamre, and Rukmini Bai. (Express photos by Amit Chakravarty and Prashant Nadkar) (Clockwise from above) Billo Dawar, Sangeeta Jadhav, Suraj Jamre, and Rukmini Bai. (Express photos by Amit Chakravarty and Prashant Nadkar)

Billo Dawar, 29

Family members: 7

Profession: Construction labourer

Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Khargone, MP

Why he left: “I have no place to stay, the construction contractor asked me to leave.”

Deepak Kanasir, 24

Family members: 5

Profession: Construction worker

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Khargone, MP

Why he left: “I have been walking from Kolhapur. I will walk through Nashik, Dhule to reach MP. My wife wants me to return.”

Guru Nath

Family members: 10

Profession: Labourer

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Karnataka

Why he left: “I have no money left, my ration is over and there is no daily wage job available.”

Mohamed Ashif, 24

Family members: 4

Profession: Caretaker at a shop in Bhiwandi

Earning: Rs 12,000 per month; Headed towards: Farrukhabad, UP

Why he left: “My employer had to shut his shop. He told me as he is not able to earn any money, he won’t be able to pay me. I wouldn’t have been able to pay my landlord or even for my food.”

Raju Rathore, 32

Family members: 9

Profession: Labourer

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Karnataka

Why he left: “There is nothing left to eat. We came to Mumbai two days before the lockdown. There is no work here for us.”

Rukmini Bai

Family members: 6

Profession: Labourer

Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Chincholi, Karnataka

Why she left: “Our hut on the roadside was torn down by police. We immediately left. We have been walking for three days.”

Sangeeta Jadhav, 25

Family members: 8

Profession: Labourer

Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Gulbarga, Karnataka

Why she left: “I came alone to work in Mumbai. I have no place to sleep and no money left.”

Suraj Jamre, 26

Family members: 6

Profession: Construction worker

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Jhabua, MP

Why he left: “I have nothing left to eat. Only wheat and rice is left. I am carrying them.”

