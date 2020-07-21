scorecardresearch
S African Hindu priests ask for government’s support for PPE for funerals

Amid claims that some Hindu priests are refusing to conduct funeral ceremonies for fear of contracting the coronavirus, Sigaban said they were torn between safety and duty.

By: PTI | Johannesburg | Published: July 21, 2020 2:33:12 pm
Sigaban said an important factor was that a large percentage of Hindu priests are above the age of 60, rendering them very vulnerable to the virus.

Concerned about the rising costs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for funerals, South Africa’s Hindu priests have called on the government to provide assistance.

During a webinar organised by SA Hindus, Pandita Lucy Sigaban, Executive Director of the organisation, requested Murdock Ramathuba, National Director of Environmental Health at the National Department of Health, to take the request to the government.

Sigaban said an important factor was that a large percentage of Hindu priests are above the age of 60, rendering them very vulnerable to the virus.

President of the National Funeral Directors Association of South Africa, Manesh Govender, seconded the concern raised by Sigaban around costs.

“PPE clothing is expensive and after a funeral, it needs to be disposed of,” said Govender, as he pledged that his company Rand Funerals would sponsor PPE clothing for priests.

