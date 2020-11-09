Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine over 90% effective: Health Ministry

A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, who said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

