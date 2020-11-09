scorecardresearch
Monday, November 09, 2020
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine over 90% effective: Health Ministry

The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, who said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

By: Reuters | Moscow | November 9, 2020 9:03:12 pm
Coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, Covid-19, Covid cases, MERS virus, Middle East Respiratory syndrome, Indian express opinionA new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

