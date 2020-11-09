Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine over 90% effective: Health Ministry

By: Reuters | Moscow | November 9, 2020 9:03:12 pm
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.
The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, who said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
