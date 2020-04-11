Restrictions to continue in J&K’s red zones after April 14

Workers spray disinfectant on a barricade in Jammu. PTI Workers spray disinfectant on a barricade in Jammu. PTI

Lieutenant-Governor G C Murmu on Friday said that restrictions will continue in the 34 red zones of Jammu and Kashmir even after April 14. Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number in J&K to 209.

Referring to the 24 red zones in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu, Murmu said, “We have decided to undertake intensive surveillance and care at that those places. If we test them and treat them, I do not think there will be further increase in the number of positive cases as most districts in the UT are still not affected by the disease.”

Speaking to a news channel here, Murmu said: “If we isolate these areas and treat these people, the situation could be easily handled. We will soon have 80,000 rapid testing kits which will be used in red zones.”

Pointing out that the lockdown in J&K was initially successful, he said the number of positive cases started increasing in the last 5-6 days when the administration identified people and intensified testing.

“The good thing is that none of the 149 active positive cases in the UT is on ventilator,’’ he said. The UT has 200 beds with ventilators and is procuring 200-300 more ventilators, Murmu said. He said the situation is satisfactory in J&K, where 15 hospitals have been declared Covid hospitals and 2,000 beds each identified for treating patients in both divisions. However, if the number of patients increases, the Army’s help may be sought to set up more hospitals, he said.

Of the 25 new cases reported in J&K, 18 are in Kashmir and seven from Jammu. About the four COVID-related deaths, the L-G said it was difficult to treat them as they had come very late.

