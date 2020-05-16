Relaxations will cause Covid spike but we have made adequate arrangements: Kejriwal to PM

Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses a press briefing, Saturday Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses a press briefing, Saturday

The Delhi government wants the Centre to permit Metro services for state and central government employees, allow cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, autos, e-rickshaws and reduce curbs on non-essential services from 12 hours to 8 hours daily.

These are among recommendations made by the Delhi government to the Centre. In his communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that offering relaxations in the lockdown may cause a spike in cases, for which adequate medical arrangements have been made.

The recommendations, Kejriwal wrote, have been drawn up based on suggestions made by people through emails, WhatsApp messages and voice recordings. He reiterated his position that commercial activities be permitted outside containment zones.

“We believe any relaxations in the lockdown will cause a little spike in corona positive cases. To tackle such a situation, we have made adequate arrangements in terms of hospitals, oxygen facilities, ventilators, ambulances, ICUs, etc. We have implemented all orders issued by the Centre on corona so far. And we will continue fighting shoulder to shoulder,” Kejriwal wrote, stressing on the need to enforce social distancing norms.

The recommendations include the Delhi government’s proposal that movement of all individuals for non-essential activities remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. Currently, curbs remain enforced between 7 pm to 7 am. The government has also proposed that Aarogya Setu app be made mandatory at all workplaces.

“Autos, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws are permitted with the stipulation that they shall carry one passenger. Taxis/cabs, including cab aggregators, are permitted with the condition that except for the driver, only two passengers are allowed. Further, car pooling /car sharing by aggregators shall not be permitted.

“Buses shall be permitted with the condition that not more than 20 passengers shall be allowed at one time inside the bus. Further, it shall be mandatory to have two marshals inside each bus at all times, manning the entry and exit door respectively, for maintaining social distancing inside the bus and restricting the number of passengers to 20,” the list of recommendations state.

In case of Metro services, the Delhi government wants only employees of the Union government, Delhi government, Central and state PSUs, local bodies/government autonomous bodies, and persons providing essential services be allowed on production of ID cards and passes.

While government employees are to be allowed between 7.30 am-10.30 am and 5.30 pm-8.30 pm, those engaged in providing essential services are to be allowed between 10.30 am-5.30 pm, it says, adding that the matter will be reviewed after a week and the scope widened.

“Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed. Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers beside the vehicle driver. For two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed. Private offices can function with up to 50% strength,” adds the proposal.

As previously shared by the CM, the government also wants markets and shopping complexes to open adhering to the odd-even norm and that 33% shops in malls be opened on a given day.

