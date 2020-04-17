Relaxation for self-employed, construction workers: Gujarat Govt

Under MNREGA, if a village needs to get some work done, like deepening the ponds, then such works can also be started with labourers maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, Kumar said. (Representational image) Under MNREGA, if a village needs to get some work done, like deepening the ponds, then such works can also be started with labourers maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, Kumar said. (Representational image)

Unveiling relaxations meant for the industry in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday said it would give permissions to self-employed like carpenters, electricians and plumbers to work after April 20 and would also allow construction activities to begin in both urban and rural areas which are not designated as corona hotspots.

“After the health department identifies the hotspots, containment zones will be established and strict perimeter control will be maintained. Only after that industries will slowly be given permission to start operations,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing mediapersons in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Listing out sectors like roads, irrigation and infrastructure construction that are expected to see the first wave of relaxations, Kumar said, “Works related to roads, irrigation, building constructions and those constructions related to industrial projects outside the municipal corporation and municipality areas can begin. Even within the municipal corporation and municipality areas, i.e in urban areas, the construction projects can begin if adequate provisions are made for shelter, food and sanitation for the labourers who will work at such places.”

He said permissions in urban centres will be given by the district authorities on a case-to-case basis.

“For the self-employed who earn on a daily basis like carpenters, electricians, motor mechanics and plumber will also be allowed to work. But they too will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” the official said.

Warehouses, godowns and storage facilities that are being used for essential commodities will also be allowed to function. To restart operations, businessmen will have to apply to a committee which will be formed in every district with district collector as its head and officials from GIDC, labour and employment department, district health officer and factory inspector, as its members.

“These committees have been given the mandate to decide on how and when the industries will start functioning,” Kumar said adding that industries that are allowed to function will have to ensure that labourers are checked with thermal guns daily, factory premises are cleaned and sanitised, social distancing strictly implemented, staggered lunch timings and transportation is provided for labourers.

He said any industry not following the government orders will be asked to shut operations.

Under MNREGA, if a village needs to get some work done, like deepening the ponds, then such works can also be started with labourers maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, Kumar said.

APMCs

The state government official also said that about 39 APMCs procuring foodgrains have started functioning in the state, after orders were issued to reopen them to allow farmers sell their Rabi produce.

