Rajkot’s first COVID-19 patient recovers, returns home to cheers and claps

Emotions ran high as Nadim Sevingya, the man who was the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in Rajkot, was discharged from the civil hospital and returned home in Jungleshwar area of the city Thursday. His 15 family members who were kept at a government quarantine facility also returned home after their observation period ended.

Sevingya was taken to his home in Leuva Patel Society in Jungleshwar area of the city in an ambulance by a team of paramedical staff. Minutes later, his family members were also brought home in ambulances from the quarantine facility at Pathikashtram.

The mother and son embraced and both broke down as they saw each other after two weeks. “I had told you, we had gone to the home of Allah and therefore nothing untoward can happen,” the mother told her 32-year-old son.

The family had travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and returned to Rajkot on March 8. Nadim was admitted to civil hospital on March 17 and laboratory tests had confirmed that he had contracted novel coronavirus infection two days later. Later, his four family members, including his wife, had also become symptomatic of the COVID-19 disease and were admitted to the civil hospital. However, all of them tested negative and were shifted to Pathikashram quarantine facility for two weeks.

As the family returned home Friday, neighbours and residents of the society cheered them by clapping and raising slogans.

“It feels nice to return home. I was under an impression that once fear reaches one’s brain, it can take two-three months. But here I am, back at my home,” Pinjara, who runs a stainless steel manufacturing unit, told The Indian Express.

In an interview to the state information department minutes before his discharge, Nadim said, “I had tested coronavirus positive and was receiving treatment at civil hospital. The hospital cured me of the disease. I thank and congratulate the civil hospital and its staff for a wonderful job. To people, I say do not be terrified by coronavirus. It is certainly curable but do maintain cleanliness and take preventive measures.”

The businessman said the hospital took very good care of him. “Whenever I would knock on the door of my room, someone would respond without fail. They met all my requirements. If I requested refreshments, they would manage it anyhow,” Nadim told The Indian Express.

“He tested negative for coronavirus for two consecutive days, on March 31 and April 1 and was, therefore, discharged today. While the 14-day incubation period of the virus is over, the patient has been advised 14-day home quarantine as per the international protocol that also suggests a follow-up after a 28-day window period,” Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Rajkot said.

With the return of the Sevingyas, the cluster containment measures were withdrawn from Leuva Patel Society and the barricading from society roads which were erected two weeks ago after Nadim tested positive were removed, Dr Bhanderi further said. With that, restrictions on movement of around 450 people of 97 families also ended formally.

“We have formally ended the 14-day cluster containment but we have asked people of the area to report to us in event of anyone of them developing symptoms,” the CDHO added.

Meanwhile, samples of six suspected cases of COVID-19 returned negative on Friday. The district has so far reported 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far. While Sevingya was discharged today, nine others are undergoing treatment.

