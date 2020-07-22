Rajasthan govt announces fresh aid for needy families, package for industries

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses during a meeting with party MLAs, at a hotel in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses during a meeting with party MLAs, at a hotel in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the state government, in a meeting of the council of ministers held on Tuesday, took several significant decisions including the announcement of a fresh relief amount of Rs 1,000 to 35 lakh needy families affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in the state.

According to a government release, in the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, it was decided that the state will spend Rs 351 crore as relief amount to families for the third time.

Following the lockdown in March, the state government had announced a one-time compensation amount of Rs 1,000 to 25 lakh construction workers and registered street vendors who are not covered under social security pension scheme.

The same amount was also to be paid to 36.51 lakh beneficiaries of BPL, state BPL and Antyodaya scheme. The relief amount was later increased by Rs 1,500, taking the total relief amount to Rs 2,500. After the latest announcement on Tuesday, the overall amount has now increased to Rs 3,500.

It was also decided to provide relief under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2019 for one extra year to establishments in the tourism, multiplex and hotel sector. Those establishments in these sectors will be eligible who will start their operations between July 1 and December 31, 2020 along with those who were eligible after December 31, 2019, said the release.

The government has also decided to extend the period for reimbursement of SGST to hotel and tour operators by three months to one year, from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, said the release.

Other decisions taken during the meeting include a relief package for industries worth Rs 220 crore and the decision to start city bus and autorickshaw services after taking due measures to ensure social distancing, the release said.

