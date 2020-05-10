As Rajasthan toll touches 100, every fourth death is that of a cardiac patient

A deserted Film Colony market in Jaipur Walled City on Saturday, a day after 13 tested positive here. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) A deserted Film Colony market in Jaipur Walled City on Saturday, a day after 13 tested positive here. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

A day after Rajasthan touched 100 Covid deaths, health officials Saturday said nearly three out of four people who died had co-morbidities, and every fourth person was a heart patient.

At 26 per cent, the co-morbidity of a cardiac ailment accounted for the largest number of deaths of patients with co-morbidities. Fifteen per cent for these victims had diabetes, 13 per cent had respiratory illnesses, and 6 per cent had kidney ailments.

Eleven per cent of patients had ailments such as AIDS, cancer, and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.

An audit of the first 100 deaths by the state health department said that at 2.86 per cent, the death rate in Rajasthan was lower than the national average of 3.35 per cent. On Saturday, these figures stood at 2.81 and 3.43, respectively.

As many as 129 cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,708. The number of deaths so far is 106. The largest number of new cases (51) was reported in Jaipur, followed by Udaipur (24), Ajmer (15), Jodhpur (11), Chittorgarh (10), Pali (5), Churu (3), Jalore (3), Rajsamand (2) and a case each in Barmer, Dausa, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

The 100th victim was a 60-year-old khanabadosh (nomad), who was admitted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer on May 5, and where he died on May 7, the health department said. The man was identified as a resident of Ajmer railway station, and he had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a lung disease that makes it difficult for the patient to breathe, officials said.

At least one of those who passed away, a 26-year-old woman who was admitted to PBM hospital in Bikaner on April 25 and died four days later, was pregnant.

As per the health audit, 71 of the 100 patients had co-morbidities, and 54 per cent of the dead were aged 51-70. Fourteen people were aged 21-40, 13 were aged 41-50, nine 71-80, six 81-90, and four were under 20 years of age. As many as 70 per cent of the dead were men.

Jaipur, which had 1,196 cases on Saturday saw 52 of the 100 deaths, followed by Jodhpur (16) and Kota (10).

As of Saturday, a total of 1,59,157 samples had been collected in the state. Of the positive cases, 2,162 have been declared recovered, of which 1,895 have been discharged.

