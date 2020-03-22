Rajasthan: As cases rise, Bhilwara seals its borders with other districts

Police officials during a patrol in Bhilwara. (PTI) Police officials during a patrol in Bhilwara. (PTI)

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara rose to 12 on Saturday, even as authorities announced that the district will go in “self-isolation,” sealing its border with other districts.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 25.

A curfew was imposed in Bhilwara on Friday after a leading local doctor, among five others, had tested positive for coronavirus. District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said that all the patients are either doctors or staff of the hospital, or their relatives. Information about the patients has been shared with all the blocks of the districts, through each block’s chief medical officer. These lists are available at the check posts set up on the district’s borders, so that no patient can leave the district.

As per officials, 923 persons who were admitted at the hospital and 5,080 others who came for consultation are being screened and their families are being advised home isolation, which, the authorities claim, is being monitored.

“We have made a plan to screen all the patients who visited the private hospital as well as conduct a survey of the entire population of the district, which is nearly 30 lakh,” Bhatt said.

Officials said that in two days, approximately 40,000 homes within the city limits have been surveyed by over 300 teams and the survey of the district headquarters will be completed within the next three days.

For rural areas, committees have been constituted under Sub-divisional Magistrates. These will have concerned tehsildars, development officers, block’s chief medical officer etc as members.

These committees will oversee survey by a team which will include Gram Sachiv, Panchayat Sahayak, Aanganwadi workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), male nurses, teachers, etc. The administration hopes to complete the screening by March 27.

