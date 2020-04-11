Rajasthan: 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in single day as state crosses 500 mark

A senior police officer makes an announcement urging people to come for screening and sample collection in Ramganj locality of Jaipur on Friday. Rohit Jain Paras A senior police officer makes an announcement urging people to come for screening and sample collection in Ramganj locality of Jaipur on Friday. Rohit Jain Paras

Ninety-eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, making it the biggest single-day spike of positive cases till now.

The health department has started collecting samples from the Ramganj area, the epicentre of the outbreak in Jaipur by conducting intense house-to-house surveys and more than 2,000 samples have been collected in the past three days, said officials. The area is at present under complete curfew.

A total of 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jaipur on Friday.

“All samples have been collected during house-to-house survey in the containment zone in Ramganj area,” said additional chief secretary, health, Rohit Kumar Singh.

The 98 more cases reported in the state till 9 pm on Friday took the total cumulative numbers of positive cases in Rajasthan to 561.

A 65-year-old woman from Ramganj had passed away on Thursday evening after being admitted in SMS Hospital in Jaipur with complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia with Comorbidity Hypertension. After being tested Covid-19 positive, she was kept on ventilator, said officials. Rajasthan has seen a total of 8 deaths due to coronavirus so far.

Nodal officer for the containment of the Corona outbreak, principal secretary, energy department Ajitabh Sharma said that in the past three days the target of taking 2,000 samples from Ramganj and other clusters has been achieved.

Sharma added that after the test results come in, it will be clear what more strategies need to be adopted to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from further spreading in Ramganj, the Walled City area and other places in Jaipur.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said the state’s focus is now on conducting maximum number of tests to determine positive cases so that the disease can be contained. He added that efforts are being made to divide the area of the outbreak in Ramganj in clusters and conduct massive testing.

The Rajasthan health minister added that during a video conferencing with the Union Health Minister on Friday, the state government requested for 10 lakh rapid testing kits to be sent immediately so that more tests could be conducted.

Apart from Jaipur, 12 cases were reported from Banswara, 9 from Jodhpur, 8 from Jaisalmer districts on Friday. Eight evacuees from Iran also tested positive on Friday and cases were also reported from districts such as Kota, Jhalawar and Alwar.

Barmer school principal booked for violating lockdown

An FIR has been registered against a government school principal posted in Barmer district for allegedly violating curfew orders and travelling from Jaipur’s Ramganj to Barmer. The man has tested positive for Covid-19, said officials.

Barmer district collector Vishram Meena said that the man, identified as Abdul Rehman and who is in his early fifties had travelled from Jaipur to Barmer on April 5.

“Even though there are curfew orders in Ramganj, Rehman along with three other teachers had arrived in Barmer from Jaipur on April 5. The next day he also held a meeting of teachers at the government school where he is posted as a principal. However, an ANM and patwari reported the matter to us when Rehman refused to get screened. Following that, his samples were taken and on April 8 he tested positive,” said Meena on Friday.

He added that Rehman had come in touch with around 29 people.

“Rehman had directly or indirectly come in contact with around 29 people. Seven of these people are presently in hospital quarantine and the others have been kept in home quarantine. An FIR has been registered against him. The three teachers who had accompanied Rehman have tested negative,” said Meena.

