Lifesaving drugs should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi after Trump’s warning

Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

After US President Donald Trump warned India of retaliation if it does not supply Hydroxychloroquine, the government on Tuesday agreed to partially lift the ban on the export of the drug. However, Trump’s warning didn’t go down well with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who urged the Centre to make “lifesaving medicines” available to Indians first.

Hitting out at Trump, Gandhi tweeted, “Friendship”(referring to India-US ties)“isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first.”

Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria.

Last month, India banned export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views that the drug could be used as potential anti-viral agent to protect healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients from the infection.

President Donald Trump warned India that the US may retaliate if it did not export hydroxychloroquine despite his personal request, saying he would be surprised if New Delhi did not relent as it has good relations with Washington.

The Indian government, however, decided to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine on case-by-case basis.

“India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation. This approach also guided our evacuation of nationals of other countries,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

