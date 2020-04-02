Punjabi singers Moosewala, Nait on thikri pehra duty

Moosewala and Nait at thioer repective native villages Moosewala and Nait at thioer repective native villages

Punjab Police has enrolled controversial Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala for encouraging people to do `Thikri Pehras’ outside villages.

Moosewala who hails from Mansa’s village Moosa is living in his native village these days and was seen doing thikri pehra Tuesday night. The singer, who was with DSP Harjinder Singh, said, “We have sealed all the entries to our village and we are not going to allow anyone to move in or out, unless someone has an urgent work and that work is approved by the Sarpanch”.

On Tuesday, the residents of the Pathlawa village, which had recorded the first COVID-19 death in Punjab, had written letter to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding that a song released by Moosewala criticising the deceased be removed from YouTube.

Meanwhile, R Nait, another Punjabi singer who hails from Dharampura village of Bareta Mandi area of Mansa district, was also doing thikri pehra.

Mansa SSP Dr Narinder Bhargav said, “Mansa is the first district in Punjab where war against COVID-19 is being waged with the help of self help groups and village/ ward committees. These people are themselves helping in self implementation of lockdown by sealing main roads of their villages and colonies.”

On their part, policemen have hit upon a novel way to “punish” people found moving around during curfew hours. Gurlabh Singh Mahal, an advocate and Mansa resident said, “In every mohalla, residents made list of such persons and gave it to the councillors. The same was done in villages. We proposed that these persons should be put on duty guarding entries to villages and colonies.”

Bakshish Singh, a businessman living in Labh Singh Street of Mansa, said, “Four persons each guard the street at both ends from 6am till 10pm. Later, two persons perform the duty for durations of two hours each. Most of the persons on duty are those who are fond of moving out of the house. Now, number of violations have come down in our area.”

Similar was the response of Jagdeep Singh, sarpanch of village Burj Dhilwan.

In addition to this 337 village police officers have been deployed by the Mansa Police to ensure strict compliance of lockdown, SSP said.

Cop sings to spread awareness

Chandigarh: A Punjab Police official has come up with yet another song spreading awareness about coronavirus which was tweeted by Punjab chief minister and Punjab DGP on their twitter accounts.

“Haye desh mere de vasiyo ik ral ke muhim chalayiye, is Corona virus utte ethe hi ban hi layiye…(My countrymen lets collectively launch a movement to stop the spread of virus at this stage itself),” goes the song by Punjab Police Sub Inspector Baljinder Singh Pamma Malhi which has been penned by ASI Partap Paras.

The song spreads awareness on use of masks, hand gloves, sanitizers, social distancing and remaining indoors. It also highlights that children and old were more vulnerable to get infected.

The song underlines the need of “will power” to fight the coronavirus.

Earlier, a video of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) personnel dancing and singing their way to Punjabi folk baari barsi khatan gaya si.. to create awareness to stop the spread of Covid 19 has gone viral on social media platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd