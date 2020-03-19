Coronavirus: Punjab to ban public transport from March 21

The GoM has also decided to limit the public gathering to 20 from the existing 50. The GoM has also decided to limit the public gathering to 20 from the existing 50.

A day after Chandigarh recorded its first case of coronavirus, the Punjab government has decided to shutdown the state’s public transport network from March 21. The ban covers movement of buses, auto rickshaws and tempos.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the state’s preparedness in preventing the coronavirus infection from spreading. The GoM has also decided to limit the public gathering to 20 from the existing 50.

It has also decided to postpone all exams in Punjab government-run schools till March 31. The new examination schedule would be announced on April 1. Teachers would not be required to come to schools or perform any other duties. Some teachers were assigned the Census duty, says Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 awareness campaign has received overwhelming response in Amrtisar Rural district, where the Punjab Police has launched a massive door-to-door outreach campaign through the recently deployed Village Police Officers (VPOs), a statement from the government said.

Following the marked success of the VPO scheme in the district, where it was launched last month as a pilot project by SSP Vikramjeet Duggal on the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, VPOs are being appointed across the state and will be roped in to spread the awareness campaign in all the districts soon, said DGP Dinkar Gupta on Thursday.

In Amritsar Rural, a total of 550 villages have already been covered physically in the past four days, with the remaining to be reached out to in the next 2-3 days, said the DGP.

A whopping 889 VPOs are on the ground, making rounds of their allotted villages to conduct meetings with the village sarpanches, school headmasters, village granthis, village watchmen, households, youth etc, to spread awareness for prevention of spread of COVID-19.

The VPOs have been trained and tasked to educate people in their respective villages about the disease and the necessary precautions to prevent its spread, and to bust any myths and misconceptions about it. They have been briefed by the District Police Chiefs to coordinate and liaise with the local civil administration and Health Department to ensure effective implementation of the government’s instructions and advisories on COVID-19 by all the people at the local level, said the DGP.

