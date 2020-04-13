Follow Us:
Punjab Police help rescue 250 truckers stranded in Gujarat

Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said it was through a viral video that Punjab Police came to know about these truck drivers being stranded in the Sabarkantha district.

(Express File Photo/Representational Image)

Jalandhar police helped rescue 250 truck drivers from Punjab who were stranded in the Kutch region of Gujarat after taking up the matter with their counterparts in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said it was through a viral video that Punjab Police came to know about these truck drivers being stranded in the Sabarkantha district. He said a team was formed to verify the video and contact them. Bhullar added that after intervention of local authorities the truckers have been allowed to proceed towards Punjab.

