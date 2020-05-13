Punjab: 25 ‘cured’ Nanded pilgrims discharged in Amritsar

Migrants await medical screening at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Migrants await medical screening at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A batch of 25 Nanded returnees, who had tested positive on April 28, were discharged after being cured from the Government Medical College hospital in Amritsar on Tuesday. All remained asymptomatic throughout treatment and tested negative within 12 days of their admission.

The state is still following old guidelines for discharging asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. “Union government has issued new guidelines for discharging asymptomatic patients. But these are not implemented in Punjab for now. We have been going by the old guidelines for now,” said Tarn Taran Civil Surgeon Anoop Kumar.

2 returnees from Delhi gurdwara positive

Meanwhile, two returnees from Majnu Ka Tilla gurdwara in Delhi, were among 23 new cases of novel coronavirus reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 1,914. They had returned to Ludhiana Tuesday in a batch of 25 persons who were brought back from the Delhi gurdwara on Monday. The rest have tested negative.

Two ward boys of DMC Hospital, working in its isolation centre, have also tested positive. All are asymptomatic patients, said Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

63 RPF men quarantined

After 16 personnel from 6th Battalion of RPF tested positive for novel coronavirus, 63 RPF men are now being tested.

These men had come from Delhi to Ludhiana on special duty for management of Shramik Trains.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Arun Kumar, Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC), RPF’s Ferozepur Division, said that a company of 79 personnel from 6th Battalion was called for duty from Delhi to Ludhiana. “They had come in three batches — 40 of them came on May 7 and two other batches of 19 and 20 personnel came on May 8 and 9, respectively. Of initial batch of 40, sixteen have tested positive till now. Rest all have been quarantined and all of them are being tested,” he said. Inspector Anil Kumar, RPF Ludhiana head, said: “The first batch of 40 had performed some duties on May 7 but had not mingled with passengers or others.”

Death toll reaches 32

Amritsar reported a Covid-19 death Tuesday. Migrant Mithan Swami (39), who died on Tuesday morning, was also suffering from AIDS and TB, apart from COVID-19. All his direct contacts are negative. Punjab’s Covid death toll is now 32.

