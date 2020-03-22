Punjab: Man detected with COVID-19 after returning from UK; took Shatabdi, cab to reach home

Despite the government advisory to practice social distancing, six marriage palaces were booked in Tarn Taran for gatherings of more than 20 people. (File Photo) Despite the government advisory to practice social distancing, six marriage palaces were booked in Tarn Taran for gatherings of more than 20 people. (File Photo)

A UK returned person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Government Medical College, Amritsar. The patient had spent the night in a Delhi hotel before taking the Shatabdi to Amritsar. He also booked a cab to reach his home.

“The patient came from the UK and landed in Delhi, where he stayed at a hotel, and then travelled by the Shatabdi Express. His relative called me at 10.30 pm on March 18, while the patient was on his way home. His family informed me in advance. They took my number through the ‘104’ helpline. He was shifted to an isolation ward. We got him tested and the report came back positive. His relatives have been informed and they are in home quarantine.

“He had booked an OLA cab to reach home. The cab driver was also traced and put in home quarantine. A letter has been written to the DC and railways to get details of Shatabdi passengers in his cabin. The state office has been informed to get details of passengers who were on his flight,” said Civil Surgeon, Amritsar, Prabhdeep Johal.

The Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar is now treating two coronavirus patients, while 48 others are in quarantine facility.

Six marriage palaces booked in Tarn Taran

Despite the government advisory to practice social distancing, six marriage palaces were booked in Tarn Taran for gatherings of more than 20 people. Case have been registered against Bhathal Farm, Nushehra Pannu, Satluj Palace, Harike, Kabila Marriage Palace, Tarn Taran, Limelight Marriage Palace Bhikhiwind and Dhillon Farm, Jiobala.

Police registered FIRs against the owners of these marriage palaces under sections 186, 269 and 34 IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd