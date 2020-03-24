Punjab looks at crowdfunding to combat coronavirus outbreak

A sum of nearly Rs 33.2 lakh is likely to be contributed. (Representational Image) A sum of nearly Rs 33.2 lakh is likely to be contributed. (Representational Image)

The Centre has allowed Punjab to spend the Disaster Control Management Fund (DCMF) to contain the spread of COVID-19 even as the state has decided to start crowdfunding to fill its coffers to handle the outbreak.

Sources in the government said the Centre had responded to state’s appeal for a nod to it to spend the DMRF. “The permission has come,” said a functionary.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, all Cabinet Ministers and Congress MLAs will donate one month’s salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19. SAD and AAP MLAs have also announced the same.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday also announced that it would donate a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist the state government in its efforts to combat the virus.

The government, meanwhile, is working on preparing a plan to invite crowdfunding. It is looking at industrialists, politicians, NRIs and others and will ask people to donate for the cause.

The IPS and PPS officers of the state have also announced to donate a day’s salary for the welfare of police personnel involved in combating the deadly virus. The IAS officers of the Punjab cadre announced that they had also decided to contribute their one day’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund.

A sum of nearly Rs 33.2 lakh is likely to be contributed as one day’s salary component of 121 IPS and 809 PPS officers in the state, said DGP Dinkar Gupta, adding that the contribution would be utilised in making arrangements and initiating other welfare measures for the valiant police personnel.

