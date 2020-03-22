Coronavirus scare: Punjab Health Minister says NRIs coming to India are being ‘irresponsible’

On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases doubled in the state, with the total number of positive cases reaching 13. (File Photo) On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases doubled in the state, with the total number of positive cases reaching 13. (File Photo)

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Saturday said that NRIs coming to India during the coronavirus outbreak are being “irresponsible” and also “posing a threat” to the local population. On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases doubled in the state, with the total number of positive cases reaching 13.

“I wonder why these people are travelling when the world is grappling with the pandemic. I fail to understand how NRIs in Europe and UK send their elders to India at this juncture. They are not only catching infection on the way themselves but also bringing it here,” the health minister said.

“After coming here, they are not even quarantining themselves and following the government advisory. They have created a havoc in the state,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, seven persons,including six relatives of the Nawanshahr man who passed away after cardiac arrest and tested positive post death, have been tested positive for coronavirus.

“He came to Banga and met many people there. Then he went to Anandpur Sahib and stayed there for three days. He even participated in the Holla Mohalla. Had he exercised restraint, these people would have been healthy. Now we are doing door to door testing in Anandpur Sahib. As many as 1,000 persons who attended the Holla Mohalla will be contacted,” the minister said.

Sidhu also said he was “shocked” at the behaviour of a senior citizen woman from UK, who came to Mohali and tested positive Friday.

“When doctors are advising senior citizens to be careful, these people are travelling,” he said.

