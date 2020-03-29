Fight against COVID-19: Sarpanches of 125 Banga villages close ranks on social media

The Sarpanches of all 125 villages under Nawanshahr’s Banga subdivision have come together on a WhatsApp group to coordinate their actions in stamping out the disease. (File) The Sarpanches of all 125 villages under Nawanshahr’s Banga subdivision have come together on a WhatsApp group to coordinate their actions in stamping out the disease. (File)

The Sarpanches of all 125 villages under Nawanshahr’s Banga subdivision, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus cases across the state, have come together on a WhatsApp group to coordinate their actions in stamping out the deadly disease.

The group has been formed by the DSP and SDM Banga to review health updates from the villages, movement of NRIs and to monitor demand of the essential commodities, including medicines.

“Also, we are getting the details from these villages about the outer ring contacts of the first COVID-19 deceased in these villages,” said DSP Dr NS Mahal, adding that with the creation of WhatsApp group of Sarpanches from Banga every one is well updated about the conditions of these villages.

A resident of village Uccha Ladhana said that now people were scared and updating about their health to village Sarpanch, who then shares these details on the group.

“Even a normal ailment is being seen with a suspicion by everyone in the village and they are informing the Sarpanch immediately, and Sarpanch is putting on the group and immediate response is coming from the authorities,” said Surjit Singh of Uccha Ladhana, adding that we are placing the orders for daily needs through this system and adhering to social distancing.

10,000 in quarantine in 27 villages

Meanwhile, around 10,000 families in 27 villages of Doaba have been observing ‘strictest home quarantine’ because the people of these villages have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from in Pathlava village of Nawanshahr district, who died on March 18.

These villages include 20 from Nawanshahr, six from Hoshiarpur and one from Jalandhar districts.

The Indian Express has already reported that he had visited four cities including Nawanshar, Phagwara, Jalandhar, and Anandpur Sahib and four hospitals — two government and two private in three districts, and also attended three religious functions including Hola Mohalla before his death during his 11 days stay in Punjab after returning from Germany.

In Nawanshahr, 14 patrolling teams have been deployed in all these villages which have restricted any type of movement of the villages. All the entry points to the villages are sealed barring one from where the goods are being let in.

In Hoshiarpur, 250 families of 6-villages and in Jalandhar nearly 800-900 families of Virk village have been put under home quarantine.

