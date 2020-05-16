Among top 10 Covid-hit states, Punjab struggles with low recovery rate

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Punjab continues to be low with 12 per cent of those testing positive for novel coronavirus getting cured in the state till Thursday. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Punjab continues to be low with 12 per cent of those testing positive for novel coronavirus getting cured in the state till Thursday. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Punjab continues to be low with 12 per cent of those testing positive for novel coronavirus getting cured in the state till Thursday, an analysis of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data mentioned in daily Covid status report compiled by the state government has revealed. With 1,935 cases till Thursday, Punjab was at number ten in the list of states which have reported maximum number of novel coronavirus cases.

Out of 1,935, total 223 patients had recovered till Thursday in Punjab, accounting for a recovery rate of 12 per cent.

Placed at number nine with 2,205 cases, Andhra Pradesh has only 270 more cases than Punjab, but has a recovery rate of 54 per cent, as per the report.

The worst-hit state, Maharashtra, which is at top in the list of affected states, had a recovery rate of 22 per cent till Thursday. At number five with 4,534 cases and 2,638 getting cured, Rajasthan had a recovery rate of 58 per cent till Thursday.

The national average recovery rate was 34 per cent till Thursday, as per the report.

Apart from Rajasthan, Punjab’s other neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have much better recovery rate of Covid-19 patients than the state.

Haryana had a recovery rate of 54 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh 49 per cent each.

At number eleven in the list with 1,414 cases just after Punjab, Telangana reported 67 per cent recovery rate with 952 getting cured.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anurag Agarwal attributed the low recovery in Punjab to “more flow of patients”.

“Recovery rate is a misnomer here. It depends on the flow of patients. There were a number of patients who returned from Nanded. Once, they recover and 14 days prescribed period is over, the recovery rate would improve. It is a matter of couple of days,” said Agarwal.

Out of 1,935 cases in Punjab, more than 1,200 are the pilgrims who returned from Nanded, accounting for 63 per cent of the total cases in the state.

In all more than 4,000 pilgrims returned from Nanded, after their arrival started by the end of April.

By May 10, a perusal of the Covid status report showed, Punjab had a recovery rate of 9 per cent with 166 patients getting cured out of the total 1,823 reported till that day.

The recovery rate was ten per cent prior to that on May 4, with 128 patients getting cured of total 1,232 reported till that day, as per the report shared on social media at that time by a government functionary.

On April 20, the recovery rate was 15 per cent with 38 persons getting cured out of the 245 reported in the state by that time.

Punjab has reported 32 Covid-19 deaths till Thursday. This translates into case fatality rate of two per cent, better than the national average of 3 per cent.

