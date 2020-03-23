Punjab: From lockdown to curfew as coronavirus cases surge

Punjab had 23 positive cases of COVID-19 as of today. (Representational Image) Punjab had 23 positive cases of COVID-19 as of today. (Representational Image)

After reports of lockdown instructions not being followed by the public, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered imposition of Curfew in the entire state amid Coronavirus outbreak.

The clamp down will be implemented immediately. A spokesperson of the government said, “After reviewing the situation with the Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta the CM has announced full curfew with no relaxations.”

Follow coronavirus lockdown LIVE UPDATES here

The Deputy Commissioners of all 22 districts have been asked to issue orders accordingly. Any person required to be given relaxation will be so allowed specifically for a given period and purpose, said the spokesperson.

Sources said the government had got reports from all districts that many people were out on the roads and not following the lock down instructions.

As a preparatory measure, the CM had directed the provision of free food, shelter and medicines to those in need. He further sanctioned an amount of Rs 20 Crore out of CM Relief Fund for this purpose.

Punjab had 23 positive cases of COVID-19 as of today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.