Punjab records 38 new cases, 13 of them infected outside state

WITH 38 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Punjab’s tally reached 2,301. The new cases included 13 who contracted the infection outside the state including two who returned from abroad, according to the bulletin issued by the state government.

The death toll of Punjab was corrected to 44 from 45. A health department official said a 62-year old woman from Ludhiana who died on April 28 was found to have been mentioned twice in “detailed death summary” of the district.

There are 257 active cases in the state.

On Monday, the maximum cases were reported from Amritsar (9), followed by Hoshiarpur (8) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5). Ludhiana and Patiala reported four cases each. An ASHA worker was among four new cases from Patiala. Two cases each were reported from Mohali and Bathinda and one case each was reported from Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr and Pathankot.

Four undertrials lodged at Borstal Jail Ludhiana (Covid special quarantine jail) tested positive Monday. Two of them are from Kapurthala and two from Gurdaspur.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a month-long drive to spread mass awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign, which is part of the ‘Mission Fateh’, will bring the people of Punjab into its fold to make the fight against COVID-19 a battle of the people, by the people and for the people, said the chief minister in a statement here.

