Punjab: 7 more declared COVID-19 free in Nawanshahr

Police outside the isolated ward of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Police outside the isolated ward of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Seven more patients were declared fully cured of coronavirus in Nawanshahr after their second test came negative within 24 hours on Tuesday. On Monday, the first Nawanshahr patient had shown full recovery.

As of now, 8 patients in Nawanshahr have managed to defeat the decease while 10 cases out of the total 18 are still active. Even out of these 10, two are on the path to recovery as their first test came negative on Tuesday. Now, they will be tested again in the next 24 hours.

Among those cured is a 60-year-old priest from village Jhika. The priest, who was admitted in the hospital on March 19, talking to The Indian Express on phone, said that he remained stable throughout his 17-day treatment in the hospital and followed doctors’ advice thoroughly.

The 60- year-old priest had accompanied a 70-year-old man granthi, the first COVID causality of Punjab from Pathlawa village, and had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7.

“Doctors advised us to drink hot water and to take regular steam, which I followed. The first test after 14 days came negative and today my second test also came negative,” he said, adding that he did not have high temperature, but sore throat.

Among those cured are three females, one infant and five males. The patients whose first test came negative Tuesday are both males. Now, the test of the remaining 8 patients will be conducted.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd