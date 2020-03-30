Punjab: 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from Hoshiarpur dies

No new coronavirus case reported from Punjab in past two days. (File) No new coronavirus case reported from Punjab in past two days. (File)

Punjab recorded its second coronavirus death on Sunday as a 62-year-old patient died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Amritsar.

“Patient was known case of diabetes and hypertension. He was (earlier) getting irregular treatment for both. After getting positive with COVID-19, he was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness. Today at 8 pm, patient had a cardiac arrest. He couldn’t be revived and died at 8:30 pm,” said Civil Surgeon, Amritsar, Prabhdeep Kaur Johal. He was referred to Amritsar last week.

The patient, a resident of Hoshiarpur, had come in contact with the first coronavirus casualty of the state – a 70-year-old man who died on March 18.

“His relatives are informed and their curfew passes have been issued to take body back to Hoshiarpur tomorrow,” Kaur added.

No new positive case today

Meanwhile, no new coronavirus case reported from Punjab in past two days. The state has collected 977 samples out of which 749 have tested negative and the results of 190 samples are awaited.

There are total 38 positive cases in Punjab including two deaths and one person who has been cured. All other patients are stable at different hospitals, including the maximum at Nawanshahr Civil Hospital where 18 patients are admitted.

