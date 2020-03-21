Punjab: 150 people across 3 districts interacted with Nawanshahr patient, put in home quarantine

The Pathlava sarpanch said, “Everyone is scared because no medicine of this disease is available till date and people who experiencing mild cold, cough, fever due to change of season are also scared.” (Representational Image) The Pathlava sarpanch said, “Everyone is scared because no medicine of this disease is available till date and people who experiencing mild cold, cough, fever due to change of season are also scared.” (Representational Image)

AROUND 150 persons across three districts, who had interacted with the 70-year-old coronavirus patient who had died in Nawanshahr district’s Pathlava village on Wednesday, have been put under house quarantine.

These 150 people are residents of Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts. The samples of 18 close contacts, including 14 of the deceased’s family members, as well as the village sarpanch, have been collected and sent testing by the district health department.

Residents of Pathlava village say they are scared and trying to recall who all came in close contact with the COVID-19 patient.In Nawanshahr, 56 persons were put in house quarantine Thursday, while 34 more were quarantined Friday. Moreover, 44 and 8 persons have been put under house quarantine in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts, respectively.“He was a religious man, a gurdwara ‘pathi ‘ (a person who rendered religious discourse). Not just residents of our villages, people from Banaga and Garhshankar would also visit him frequently,” said InderJit Singh, a resident of Pathlava village.

“He was a frequent visitor to various foreign countries and had gone to Germany after the death of his wife, who had passed away the same day their daughter got married,” said Inderjit, adding that the senior citizen was also suffering from depression.

The Pathlava sarpanch said, “Everyone is scared because no medicine of this disease is available till date and people who experiencing mild cold, cough, fever due to change of season are also scared.”

He said a team of doctors should stay in the village because the charitable hospital in the village had also been closed after the death of the coronavirus patient.“I am trying to remember how many times I have interacted with him in the past 10 days because I working as a sewadar (helper) at the village gurdwara where the deceased man used to be present most of the time,” he added.He further said that several people in the village are still interacting with each other due to lack of awareness.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani said, “Eighteen samples of family members and close contacts have been collected and sent for testing and 34 persons of the village who had gone with the deceased patient to Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib have been identified and put under house quarantine. A close tab is being kept on everyone in the village. Their daily need commodities are being supplied. Ration items were supplied on Friday.” In neighboring Hoshiarpur district, 44 persons have been put under house quarantine and section 144 CrPC has been imposed in six villages — Moranwali, Ama Jattan, Nurpur Jattan, Pussi, Sunni and Bijjo. The decision was taken after it was found that six persons of Moranwali village had gone to meet the deceased recently. Five of six have been quarantined at their home after being kept in an isolation ward Thursday night while one elderly man is still in the isolation ward. In Jalandhar too, a section of a private hospital has been sealed where the deceased was admitted on March 16.Around eight persons of the private hospital and Jalandhar Civil Hospital including doctors, nurses and helpers have been put under observation and the entire area has been sanitised, said Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr Gurvinder Kaur Chawla.

Sources said the private hospital asked the deceased to go to Jalandhar Civil Hospital after noticing symptoms, but the latter did not collect his samples and he was allegedly advised to go to a civil hospital close to his village in Banga. “He should have been kept in the isolation the moment he had come to Jalandhar Civil Hospital,” said a senior medical officer in Jalandhar.

