Pune: Vehicle movement prohibited in city from Monday evening till March 31

The city police have prohibited all traffic movement, except essential services till March 31. The city police have prohibited all traffic movement, except essential services till March 31.

City police on Monday issued orders to prohibit all vehicular traffic on the city roads except the essential and emergency services from 6 pm on Monday till March 31. Orders were issued following observations that many people were still coming on roads in spite appeals to stay indoors.

After imposing a complete curfew, from 9 pm on Sunday night till 5 am in early hours of Monday, Pune city police had further issued orders prohibiting people from gathering more than five in number at one place. These orders are in force from 5.01 am on Monday till midnight of March 31.

Police had however said earlier that there were no restrictions on movement, but had made an appeal to stay indoors, unless in case of an emergency. Pune city has been recording one of the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients for one city in the country.

Senior police officials said that even as on Monday morning they observed a a large number of people still moving on the streets. Subsequently in a notification was issued on Monday afternoon, Pune City’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve said, “We have issued orders to prohibit any type of vehicle movement on the roads in the Pune city police jurisdiction from 6 pm on Monday till the midnight of March 31.” The order is also applicable to rickshaws, taxis and app based cab services.

The order will not be applicable to emergency services, persons transporting for essential items or services, persons or agencies involved in health services, banking, fire brigade, power, telecommunication, water supply and infrastructure maintenance etc. Media persons travelling for work are allowed to commute.

Meanwhile a video suspected to have been shot in Pune was circulated on social media platforms where in a policeman was seen brutally beating bike borne persons on street. Shivse said that a probe will be conducted into the video and action will certainly be initiated against the cop who resorted to brutality.

Restrictions on Pune Mumbai Expressway

Meanwhile the Maharashtra state highway police have barred the movement of both private snap state owned buses on the Pune Mumbai Expressway but have said that the cars with less than five occupants will be allowed. “While buses are not allowed, cars can play on the Pune Mumbai Expressway. But we are making an earnest appeal to people to avoid travel except in the cases of emergency.” State Highway Patrol superintendent of police Milind Mohite said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd