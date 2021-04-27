Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, suggests measures to control Covid-19 pandemic

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the people have also been facing difficulties at crematoriums and death figures are being "underreported". (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging low testing for COVID-19, a shortage of oxygen beds and a sluggish vaccination drive in the state, which is battling a disastrous second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In her letter to Adityanath, the Congress general secretary also alleged that coronavirus patients and their attendants were scrambling for beds, medicines and oxygen in the state to no avail.

Uttar Pradesh Monday reported 249 coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far, and 33,574 fresh cases. The infection has killed 11,414 people in the state till Monday.

Priyanka, in her letter to the CM, suggested 10 measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic saying, “If you don’t employ the entire resources of the government with determination in this hour of crisis, the future generations will never forgive you”.

She said that while the second wave of Covid-19 is at its peak in many cities of Uttar Pradesh, it “is now spreading to villages”.

The Congress leader said the biggest concern is that testing is very low compared to the rising coronavirus cases and alleged that a large number of cases are not being reported in the state.

She asserted that the war against COVID-19 rests on four pillars of testing, treatment, tracking and vaccination.

While claiming that testing is not being carried out in rural areas, she added that people in the urban areas are also facing a lot of difficulties in getting their tests done. “Test reports do not come for several days. In a state with a population of over 23 crore, there are only 126 government test centres and 115 private centres,” she said.

She also pointed out that there was a lack of hospital beds, medical oxygen amid an acute shortage of medicines and their massive black-marketing.

पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना से जंग चार स्तंभों पर टिकी है: जांच, उपचार, ट्रैकिंग व टीकाकरण यूपी में जांचें बहुत कम हैं। ग्रामीण इलाकों में न के बराबर हैं। टीकाकरण की गति धीमी है। मैंने मुख्यमंत्री जी को पत्र के माध्यम से कुछ सकारात्मक सुझाव दिए हैं। आशा है वे इन पर अमल करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/au5neW0MKD — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 27, 2021

Alleging that the Ayushman card scheme has failed and is not being honoured by any hospital, she said, “People are being forced to pay three-four times more for oxygen, Remedesivir and other life-saving drugs,” and added that “it is difficult for the poor and middle class to get treatment in such a scenario.”

Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that the people have also been facing difficulties at crematoriums and death figures are being “underreported”.

“This game of underreporting deaths is being played every day in every district, in every town of UP,” she said, asking, “It is being done on whose directions?”

She claimed that while some people are not getting wood for the cremation of bodies, others are forced to wait for 12 hours for an ambulance to take their deceased loved ones to the cremation ground.

Terming the pace of immunisation as “sluggish” in the state, the Congress general secretary claimed that “less than 1 crore people have been vaccinated in five months.”

Stating that “Uttar Pradesh will need at least Rs 10,000 crore to vaccinate 60 per cent of the state’s population, while it has allocated only Rs 40 crore,” she further urged CM Yogi Adityanath to explore the possibility of manufacturing vaccines in Bharat Immunological and Biological Corporation in Bulandshahr.

Priyanka Gandhi further called upon the CM to first focus on controlling the virus instead of booking and confiscating the property of people who try to expose the truth about the pandemic.

She also suggested that an economic package be announced for the welfare of all health workers and frontline workers, and re-notify all the closed COVID-19 hospitals and care centres. It should immediately increase the availability of oxygen-beds, she said.

She also suggested that medical personnel and paramedical staff retired from territorial service may be recalled to work in hospitals near their homes.

Urging the state government to increase testing, she said: “Increase the number of RT-PCR tests. It should be ensured that at least 80 per cent of the tests are through RT-PCR. Open new testing centers in rural areas and purchase of adequate test kits and appointment of trained staff.”

She added that Covid kits should be distributed in villages with the help of Anganwadi and Asha workers.

She also suggested granting ‘ambulance status’ to oxygen tankers for faster transportation and demanded financial assistance for the poor, the laborers, street vendors and migrant workers. Demanding relief for shopkeepers and small businesses, Priyanka said the government should encourage people, parties and institutions to come forward to help these sections.

With PTI inputs