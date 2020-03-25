Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus: UK media

According to a statement issued by the Royal House, Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation.(Reuters file photo) According to a statement issued by the Royal House, Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation.(Reuters file photo)

Prince Charles, who is the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms “but remains in good health”, reported the The Guardian quoting Clarence House. 71-year-old Charles, the Queen’s son, is the next in line to the throne.

The Guardian quoted a Clarence House spokesperson saying that “the Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested but does not have the virus”.

More details awaited.

