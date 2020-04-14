PM’s address hollow, no mention of financial package: Congress

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram wears a face mask in Parliament. (File/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram wears a face mask in Parliament. (File/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that his party supports the government’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 3 but added there was nothing new in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday morning. “We understand the compulsion for extending the lockdown. We support the decision. But beyond the lockdown, what was ‘new’ in PM’s new year message?

In a seven-point tweet, Chidambaram expressed disappointment over government ignoring the advise of experts like Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee and said it is is obvious that “livelihood for the poor — their survival — is not among the priorities of the government.”

“From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years,” wrote Chidambaram.

“The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country,” he added.

The prime minister announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime minister’s address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy. He added that the PM’s address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

“Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration…..yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue,” he asked.

He said the PM be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will�strictly observe lockdown.

“After this: should we pray? We want concrete palliatives for these deprived classes and even for middle India� and MSMEs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said that he agress to everything what the prime minister and said will also follow the seven tips mentioned by him but he asked about the concrete palliatives for deprived classes.

