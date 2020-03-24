PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM on coronavirus menace

PM Modi is scheduled to address his second talk on COVID-19 today. PM Modi is scheduled to address his second talk on COVID-19 today.

For the second time in the last seven day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM Tuesday on the coronavirus menace. Making the announcement on Twitter he said, “will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.”

Earlier on March 19, Modi had called for a 14-hour ‘Janata Curfew’ last Sunday and urged people to remain indoors as much as possible. He also asked them to applaud health workers and other emergency personnel fighting the disease from spreading at the frontline.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have almost put the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

