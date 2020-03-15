PM Modi asks SAARC nations to avoid ‘knee-jerk reactions’, proposes coronavirus fund

PM Narendra Modi at the SAARC video-conference on Sunday. (File) PM Narendra Modi at the SAARC video-conference on Sunday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference with SAARC leaders on the coronavirus pandemic, said on Sunday that member nations must combat the disease together and avoid “knee-jerk reactions” while proposing the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund.

“Our region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases but we need to remain vigilant. I propose we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. This could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us. India can start with an initial offer of $10 million for this fund,” PM Modi said.

Apart from Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza participated in the video conference.

In his opening address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that “prepare, but don’t panic” had been India’s guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak.

“We started screening people entering India from mid-January itself, while gradually increasing restrictions on travel. A step-by-step approach helped avoid panic and India made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups,” PM Modi said.

Among the eight SAARC nations, India has so far recorded 107 cases followed by Pakistan (20), Maldives (8), Afghanistan (7), Bangladesh (3), Sri Lanka (2), and Nepal and Bhutan (1 each).

