PM Modi’s 7 tasks for citizens as India extends lockdown till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on extending the lockdown till May 3 in India (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on extending the lockdown till May 3 in India (PTI)

In his fourth address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. Modi added that till April 20 all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. “States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions,” he said.

“We have benefited a lot due to social distancing and lockdown. While there have been huge economic costs, we have been able to save many lives. We are on the right path in this fight against the virus,” PM Modi said.

In his address, the prime minister also listed seven tasks, for which he sought co-operation from the country in the battle against COVID-19. “We need to follow these seven tasks till May 3,” the prime minister said, adding that a detailed guideline will be issued tomorrow. “The lockdown may have come with serious economic costs, but it has also saved millions of lives,” he said.

Follow Coronavirus India LIVE updates

The seven tasks mentioned by PM Modi are

Take care of the elderly Practice social distancing Follow AYUSH ministry tips to boost immunity Download Aarogya Setu app Look after the needy Don’t sack people from jobs Respect COVID-19 fighters

Prime Minister Modi also thanked India for being involved in this fight as a dedicated soldier. “Despite the sufferings, you are engaged in this fight. In our Constitution, a line reads ‘We the People’. This is what it signifies. This is a befitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.”

The prime minister’s address comes on a day the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark, including 339 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd