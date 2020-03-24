Complete lockdown in India from midnight: Key takeaways from PM’s address on COVID-19

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday on novel coronavirus. PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday on novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced a complete lockdown in the country, starting 12 am on Tuesday, for the next 21 days in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The PM asserted that the country is facing an unprecedented situation and a complete lockdown is the only solution to stop the spread of the virus.

Here are top points from the PM’s address:

-Every Indian deserves praise for making the janata curfew a success.

-Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless. It is not that they do not have the resources and are not trying, but the virus is spreading very fast.

-Health experts are saying that the only way to combat this disease is social distance. There is no other way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

-Some people are in this delusion that this social distancing is only for affected patients. It is for everyone in your family, the country including the prime minister.

-From 12 pm tonight there will be complete lockdown in the entire country for the next 21 days.

-We will have to take some financial strain due to this lockdown. But the main priority of the central and state governments is to save the lives of the people.

-Health experts say to break the infection cycle of the corona 21 days are necessary. If we cannot handle these 21 days, many families will be destroyed.

-All steps are being taken by the central and state government to ensure supply of essential item. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd ‘Janta Curfew’.

-All essential services to continue and remain functional.

-Centre has made allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

-I have requested all states that health services should be first priority in this situation.

