PM Modi to interact with residents of Varanasi on coronavirus outbreak soon

PM Modi LIVE Video Conference with Varanasi Citizens LIVE Updates: A day after announcing an unprecedented 21-day lockdown across the country to break the coronavirus transmission chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with citizens of his constituency Varanasi via video conferencing on Wednesday.

PM Modi is likely to speak on steps to deal with the outbreak threat and the initiatives taken by the Centre to contain COVID-19, which has infected more that 550 people and resulted in 11 deaths.

Earlier in the day, social distancing was evident in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, where strategies to deal with the pandemic was discussed with ministers.

On Tuesday, in his second address to the nation on the pandemic, PM Modi had said the lockdown “is like a curfew” and while “21 days of lockdown is a long time”, “it is equally essential for your safety and that of your family…jaan hai toh jahaan hai”.

Modi urged citizens to adhere to his call, saying it is applicable to everyone — from the Prime Minister to a citizen in a village.

“The next 21 days are of critical importance for us. As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing — stay inside your home,” he said.

“This decision… has drawn a Lakshman Rekha at your doorsteps. You must remember that a single step outside your home can bring a dangerous pandemic like corona inside.” he said.

