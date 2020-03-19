Coronavirus: PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today LIVE Updates: PM Modi also told his party MPs not to panic but visit their respective constituencies to create awareness about COVID-19. (File) PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today LIVE Updates: PM Modi also told his party MPs not to panic but visit their respective constituencies to create awareness about COVID-19. (File)

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today LIVE Updates: With novel coronavirus cases in India swelling to 166 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm about steps being taken against COVID-19 to stem its spread.

PM Modi, who has held several review meetings since last month, has stressed on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations to check COVID-19.

PM Modi has also expressed his gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating the virus, including state governments, the medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, and aviation and municipal staff.

“Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution,” PM Modi had said.

PM Modi also told his party MPs not to panic but visit their respective constituencies on weekends to create awareness about the pandemic as well as the steps being taken to check it.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to interact with people on their experiences and preventive measures being taken on coronavirus while launching a “COVID-19 Solution Challenge” to find a “technology-driven” remedy for the pandemic. The winner will get Rs 1 lakh as prize money.

PM Modi also held a SAARC leaders summit via video-conference to discuss the way forward to fight the coronavirus pandemic and proposed the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund, for which it committed “an initial offer of US$ 10 million”.

“It is clear that we have to work together. We can respond best by coming together not growing apart, collaboration, not confusion, preparation not panic,” said Modi.

So far, the Centre has decided to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15, effectively closing its borders for a month. The Centre also advised all states and Union territories to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which will enable them to enforce advisories as and when needed.

