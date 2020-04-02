Will share video message with my countrymen tomorrow at 9 am: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said he will share a “video message with my fellow Indians” (DD NEWS/PTI Photo) Prime Minister Modi said he will share a “video message with my fellow Indians” (DD NEWS/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said he will share a video message with the country tomorrow. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he will share the message at 9 am Friday morning.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

While he did not specify what the message will be regarding, it is likely he will speak on the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the virus’ transmission.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister has twice addressed the nation and one to the citizens of his constituency in Varanasi. Besides, he has reached out to journalists, chief ministers, doctors and health workers through video conferencing to encourage them to fight the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that the global COVID-19 situation is not yet satisfactory, and hinted at the speculations of a second wave. In a video interaction with the chief ministers of states, he also emphasised on the need of common but staggered exit strategy to lift the lockdown across the country.

In his first address to the nation on March 19, PM Modi had called for a Janata curfew for 14 hours from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 22 and follow the mantra of “resolve and restraint” to fight the coronavirus.

A day after the Janata curfew on March 23, Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days to break the coronavirus transmission chain.

In his address to his constituency Varanasi on March 24, the Prime Minister announced the creation of a Corona Helpdesk, besides lauding the healthcare professionals and medical staff who were “risking their lives to keep ours safe”.

With lakhs of migrant workers forced to walk from cities to their homes, having lost employment in the wake of the lockdown, and with no access to public transport, Modi sought “forgiveness” for the difficulties caused by the 21-day nationwide lockdown, especially to the poor, while hoping that the country would put the coronavirus crisis behind in a month’s time. In his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister said he had no choice but to take tough measures.

In its daily briefing, the Health Ministry Thursday said 328 coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infections to 1955, whereas the toll stood at 50.

