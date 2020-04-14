PM Modi’s lockdown speech highlights: ‘India did not wait for the problem to grow’

India coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3, PM Narendra Modi announces in address to nation (YouTube/Narendra Modi) India coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3, PM Narendra Modi announces in address to nation (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as the 21-day lockdown comes to an end today. In his address to the nation, Modi said, “The country has benefited from social distancing and lockdown and that India is in a much better position than many other nations in COVID-19 fight. The announcement was made following a meeting with chief ministers last Saturday, during which there was consensus on the same.

The COVID-19 count has crossed the 10,000-mark in India, which includes more than 300 deaths, Union Health Ministry said this morning.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s address to the nation:

#We cannot let our guard lower now. The hotspots need to stay alert and the places which are emerging as new hotspots need to be closely monitored as well.

# Essential activities may be allowed in areas which show improvement after April 20 in coronavirus fight

“Till April 20, we will monitor how well the districts are doing. In places where the situation is improving, few relaxations will be made. Easing the difficulty of poor people, farmers is among my top priorities.

#Detailed guidelines on relaxations to be announced tomorrow

#We are making attempts so that farmers, poor people are least affected. If we will have patience, we will defeat the coronavirus.

#The country has benefited from social distancing and lockdown. Yes, we had to pay a price but that’s not more important than the lives of Indians.

# The battle against coronavirus in India is going on strongly. It is because of your cooperation that we have been able to deal with this pandemic successfully. Despite the sufferings, you are engaged in this fight.

# India did not wait for the problem to grow.

#I am praying for everyone’s good health. When there were 500 cases in India, we decided to go for a three-week lockdown. India did not wait for the problem to grow. We instead looked for solutions.

# PM Modi mentioned seven tasks to be strictly followed which include taking care of the elders, practicing social distancing, following AYUSH ministry tips to boost immunity, downloading Aarogya Setu app. He urged people to not sack people from jobs and respect COVID-19 fighters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd